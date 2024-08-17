Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stuart A. Randle Sells 2,674 Shares of Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Free Report) Director Stuart A. Randle sold 2,674 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.93, for a total transaction of $638,898.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,313,159.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE TFX opened at $239.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $218.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.47. Teleflex Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.63 and a fifty-two week high of $257.85. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $749.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $762.98 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,550,727 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,255,408,000 after purchasing an additional 96,711 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,409,317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,424,000 after buying an additional 581,312 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Teleflex by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,496,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $622,494,000 after buying an additional 52,533 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Teleflex by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 912,797 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $191,989,000 after acquiring an additional 172,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,665,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

TFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Teleflex from $240.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Teleflex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.57.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

