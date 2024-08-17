Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) versus China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY) Head-To-Head Review

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) and China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology (OTCMKTS:CNTFY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) $249.53 billion 0.09 -$2.49 billion ($0.99) -7.17 China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ).

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) 2 1 1 0 1.75 China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) currently has a consensus price target of $5.90, indicating a potential downside of 16.90%.

Volatility & Risk

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its stock price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) -14.13% 11.39% 3.79% China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.0% of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) beats China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network (RAN) solutions for various network spectrum bands, including purpose-built and open RAN-prepared hardware and software. This segment also provides cloud RAN; transport solutions; passive and active antennas; and a range of service portfolios covering network deployment and support. The Cloud Software and Services segment offers core networks, business and operational support systems, network design and optimization, and managed network services. The Enterprise segment offers a global communications platform, including cloud-based unified communications as a service, contact center as a service, and communications platform as a service; enterprise wireless solutions comprising private wireless networks and wireless wan pre-packaged solutions; and technologies and new business solutions, such as mobile financial services, security solutions, and advertising services. The Other segment includes Redbee media that prepares and distributes live and video services for broadcasters, sports leagues, and communications service providers. It offers its services through wholesalers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Allmanna Telefon AB LM Ericsson and changed its name to Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in January 1926. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) was founded in 1876 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About China Techfaith Wireless Communication Technology

China TechFaith Wireless Communication Technology Limited engages in the original design and development of specialized mobile handsets for consumers and enterprises in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Mobile Phone Business and Real Estate segments. The company offers handset design services through outsourcing of EMS providers who engage in assembly and manufacturing operations; and offer testing services of the assembled printed circuit boards, systems, and subsystems for Chinese mobile handset brand owners and international mobile handset brand owners. It also provides feature phones, smart phones, ruggedized phones, wireless modules, smart pads, and wireless software and applications, as well as other electronic components, such as industrial wireless devices. In addition, the company sells mobile handset products under the Tecface, 17FOX, and MOBIFOX brands. Further, it owns, develops, operates, and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

