Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance
Shares of TDF opened at $7.97 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile
