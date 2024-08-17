Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (TDF) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $0.12 on August 30th

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1155 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Templeton Dragon Fund Stock Performance

Shares of TDF opened at $7.97 on Friday. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $9.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

