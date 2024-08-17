Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 198.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 641,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 426,900 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 0.41% of Teradyne worth $95,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,421,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,462,000 after acquiring an additional 135,286 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,278,000 after purchasing an additional 453,926 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 14.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,028,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,178,000 after purchasing an additional 385,115 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,324,000 after buying an additional 544,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,182,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,210,000 after buying an additional 68,924 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TER. Susquehanna increased their price target on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Teradyne from $118.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insider Activity

In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $133.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.99. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

