The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) CEO Jesse G. Singh Sells 20,000 Shares

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total transaction of $829,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,742,656.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AZEK opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.38. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.03 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. AZEK had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $434.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZEK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of AZEK from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on AZEK from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of AZEK in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.24.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 58.9% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AZEK by 32.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

