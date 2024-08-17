The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,153 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Boeing were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 451.4% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boeing from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

BA stock opened at $179.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $179.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.64. The company has a market capitalization of $110.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.70 and a beta of 1.56. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $159.70 and a 52 week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

