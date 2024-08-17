The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $81.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $73.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WMT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walmart from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Get Walmart alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Walmart Stock Up 0.7 %

WMT stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.86 and a 200-day moving average of $63.32. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $74.44. The company has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 8.2% in the second quarter. Invst LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.