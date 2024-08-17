The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $2.25 on September 12th

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a dividend of 2.25 per share by the home improvement retailer on Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th.

Home Depot has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 15 consecutive years. Home Depot has a payout ratio of 55.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Home Depot to earn $16.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $9.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.7%.

Home Depot stock opened at $362.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.25. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $274.26 and a 1-year high of $396.87.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Home Depot will post 15.28 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC cut their target price on Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $386.33.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

