The Macerich Company (MAC) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.

Macerich has increased its dividend by an average of 139.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Macerich has a payout ratio of -485.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Macerich to earn $1.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.72. Macerich has a 52 week low of $9.21 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

MAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut shares of Macerich from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macerich presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

