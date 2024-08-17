The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider John Jo Murphy Sells 9,512 Shares of Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) insider John Jo Murphy sold 9,512 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total value of $2,259,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,874,412.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Progressive Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $235.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $214.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $129.31 and a one year high of $238.45.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $17.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth $1,078,831,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,485,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,650,000 after buying an additional 1,045,883 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,642,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 4,545.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 705,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $145,858,000 after acquiring an additional 690,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 548.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 811,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,866,000 after acquiring an additional 686,433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Progressive from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Progressive

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.