Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Downgraded by Scotiabank to “Sector Perform”

Scotiabank lowered shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$0.45 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$0.85.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TWM. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.79.

Shares of TWM stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$128.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.70. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$1.10.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

