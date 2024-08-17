Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Lowered to C$0.50 at CIBC

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Free Report) had its price target cut by CIBC from C$0.90 to C$0.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from C$1.25 to C$0.90 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Scotiabank cut Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$0.85 to C$0.45 in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$0.85 price target on Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$0.79.

Shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.30 on Friday. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 12-month low of C$0.28 and a 12-month high of C$1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$128.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.13.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in the United States. The company primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined products, and renewable products and services. It also engages in the sale of refined petroleum products, including gasoline, low sulphur diesel, and ancillary products, as well as renewable fuels and natural gas; and gathering, processing, transporting, extraction, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs.

