Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Given New C$8.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) had its target price cut by ATB Capital from C$14.00 to C$8.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.44.

Shares of TSE LCFS opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.24 million, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$7.50. Tidewater Renewables has a 1 year low of C$2.45 and a 1 year high of C$9.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

