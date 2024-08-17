Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS) Lowered to “Neutral” at CIBC

CIBC downgraded shares of Tidewater Renewables (TSE:LCFS – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$4.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$12.00.

LCFS has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Renewables from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. ATB Capital lowered their target price on Tidewater Renewables from C$14.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tidewater Renewables presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$9.44.

TSE LCFS opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$7.79 and its 200-day moving average is C$7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$99.24 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.52. Tidewater Renewables has a 12-month low of C$2.45 and a 12-month high of C$9.20.

Tidewater Renewables Ltd. engages in production of renewable fuel in North America. It intends to focus on the production of low carbon fuels, including renewable diesel, renewable hydrogen, and renewable natural gas, as well as carbon capture. The company intends to supply low carbon fuels to investment grade counterparties, existing customers, government entities, Indigenous groups, and others in the transportation, utilities, refining, marketing, and power industries.

