Timothy Price Crain II Sells 125,577 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) SVP Timothy Price Crain II sold 125,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.02, for a total transaction of $504,819.54. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 362,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,496.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Timothy Price Crain II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 74,423 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.93, for a total transaction of $292,482.39.

On Thursday, July 11th, Timothy Price Crain II sold 143,989 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $581,715.56.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Timothy Price Crain II sold 6,011 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $24,044.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Timothy Price Crain II sold 50,000 shares of Intuitive Machines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $168,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $3.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.96. The company has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.21. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $13.25.

Intuitive Machines ( NASDAQ:LUNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Intuitive Machines from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Intuitive Machines by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 601,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 429,531 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $536,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $272,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 69,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 50,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

