Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Tiptree Inc. (NASDAQ:TIPT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Tiptree has raised its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Tiptree stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $698.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.30. Tiptree has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $20.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.17.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tiptree from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Tiptree news, CEO Jonathan Ilany purchased 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $27,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 192,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,360,367.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance products and related services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Mortgage. The company offers niche; commercial lines insurance products, including professional liability, general liability, contractual liability protection, property and other short-tail, and alternative risks insurance products; and personal lines insurance products, such as credit protection surrounding loan payments.

