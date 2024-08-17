Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Sets New 52-Week High at $26.20

Shares of Topaz Energy Corp. (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$26.20 and last traded at C$26.19, with a volume of 1340 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TPZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Topaz Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$29.00 to C$29.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.50 to C$28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Topaz Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.63.

Topaz Energy Trading Down 1.3 %

Topaz Energy Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of C$3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.54 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.52, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$24.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$22.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 356.76%.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates in two segments, the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Featured Stories

