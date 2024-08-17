Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 2.1% of Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 20,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the second quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.6% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 367.4% in the 2nd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Wolfe Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.71.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $214.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.43. The company has a market cap of $614.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $135.19 and a one year high of $217.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $6.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $1.93. The business had revenue of $50.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total value of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,799 shares of company stock worth $2,963,721. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

Featured Articles

