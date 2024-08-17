Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Hits New 12-Month High at $23.96

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $23.96 and last traded at $22.60, with a volume of 5784 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Tyra Biosciences in a report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Tyra Biosciences from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.80.

Get Tyra Biosciences alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Tyra Biosciences

Tyra Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.02.

Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts expect that Tyra Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Daniel Bensen sold 3,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $70,040.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 427,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,559,620. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 1,244.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyra Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyra Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Tyra Biosciences by 12.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyra Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops precision medicines for fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR) biology in the United States. The company offers SNÅP, a precision medicine platform that enables drug design through iterative molecular snapshots to predict genetic alterations for developing therapies targeting oncology and genetically defined conditions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyra Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyra Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.