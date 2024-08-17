UBS Group Trims Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Target Price to $41.00

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Immunovant from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Immunovant from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Immunovant has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.40.

NASDAQ IMVT opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.35. Immunovant has a 52-week low of $18.82 and a 52-week high of $45.58.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Immunovant will post -2.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,294,467. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $96,273.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 448,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,294,467. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $42,847.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 446,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,538,695.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,927 shares of company stock worth $1,599,990 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMVT. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Immunovant by 10.3% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Immunovant by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Immunovant in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 47.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that target the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor for the treatment of myasthenia gravis, thyroid eye disease, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, and Graves diseases, as well as warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

