UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly Sells 20,000 Shares

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Free Report) CEO R Jeffrey Bailly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.90, for a total value of $6,238,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,823,898.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

R Jeffrey Bailly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 12th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 1,083 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.36, for a total transaction of $336,119.88.

On Thursday, August 8th, R Jeffrey Bailly sold 10,887 shares of UFP Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $3,379,978.02.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $326.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.95. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $335.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 52.43 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in UFP Technologies by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 5,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in UFP Technologies by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 26,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 11,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on UFP Technologies from $344.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

About UFP Technologies

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

