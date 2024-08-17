Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Gap Up to $329.05

Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $329.05, but opened at $371.64. Ulta Beauty shares last traded at $360.66, with a volume of 1,377,311 shares.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $394.00 to $355.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $500.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.83.

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 120.2% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 14,448 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,079,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 92.8% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 27,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,023,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $10,412,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

