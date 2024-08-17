Ultrapar Participações S.A. (UGP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 19th

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0446 per share by the oil and gas company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Ultrapar Participações has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years. Ultrapar Participações has a payout ratio of 41.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Ultrapar Participações to earn $0.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.5%.

NYSE:UGP opened at $4.40 on Friday. Ultrapar Participações has a one year low of $3.39 and a one year high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Ultrapar Participações ( NYSE:UGP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 20.24%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

