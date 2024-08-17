Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $541,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,821 shares in the company, valued at $3,507,464.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Unum Group Trading Up 1.1 %

UNM stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $41.75 and a 52 week high of $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Unum Group Increases Dividend

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Unum Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Unum Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Unum Group from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Unum Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.78.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Unum Group by 361.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Unum Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

