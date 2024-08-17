Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Gap Up to $30.43

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $30.43, but opened at $32.00. Upbound Group shares last traded at $31.49, with a volume of 4,553 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research started coverage on Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upbound Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -68.61 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 1.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -321.74%.

In related news, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,603.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Upbound Group news, Director Jeffrey J. Brown bought 1,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.82 per share, with a total value of $30,744.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,509,919.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,301,603.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Upbound Group by 47.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Upbound Group by 232.0% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Upbound Group during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

