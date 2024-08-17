US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.000-3.200 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.5 billion-$38.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $37.9 billion.

US Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:USFD opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. US Foods has a 12 month low of $35.66 and a 12 month high of $57.76.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. US Foods had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on USFD. BMO Capital Markets reissued an outperform rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of US Foods in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of US Foods from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Stories

