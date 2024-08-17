UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Stock Price Down 3.6%

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $8.87 and last traded at $8.96. 572,228 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 1,625,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UWMC. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.29.

UWM Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $864.03 million, a PE ratio of 301.33 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.13.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 190.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 96.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UWM in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in UWM by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

