Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN) Short Interest Update

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. (NYSE:VLN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 252,000 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the July 15th total of 197,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Valens Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of VLN opened at $2.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.40 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.39. Valens Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLN. AI Squared Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,044,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Valens Semiconductor by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 154,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 19,727 shares during the period. IGP Investments G.P.L.P LP acquired a new position in Valens Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth $8,550,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 355.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 87,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 68,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valens Semiconductor by 23.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 119,900 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Valens Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

About Valens Semiconductor

Valens Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the provision of semiconductor products for the audio-video and automotive industries. The company offers HDBaseT technology, which enables the simultaneous delivery of ultra-high-definition digital video and audio, Ethernet, USB, control signals, and power through a single long-reach cable.

