Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Hits New 52-Week High at $213.43

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $213.43 and last traded at $212.55, with a volume of 11080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $210.14.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.66.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $263,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Stories

