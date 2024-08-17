Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Shares Gap Down to $79.35

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $79.35, but opened at $77.65. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF shares last traded at $77.66, with a volume of 185,762 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.17 and a 200-day moving average of $74.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $46,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

