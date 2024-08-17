Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 35,038 shares.The stock last traded at $141.15 and had previously closed at $138.18.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $761.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.593 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
