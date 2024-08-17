Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 14,536 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 35,038 shares.The stock last traded at $141.15 and had previously closed at $138.18.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $761.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.98.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.593 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

About Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $106,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $148,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter.

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

