Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 179.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,185,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,528,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,470,000 after purchasing an additional 722,159 shares during the period. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,575,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $91,839,000. Finally, Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $84,045,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $167.69 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.76.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.