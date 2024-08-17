VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Swedbank AB’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRSN. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its position in VeriSign by 6.7% in the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 62.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the second quarter valued at about $5,071,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 47.6% during the second quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in VeriSign by 6.5% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 16,513 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VeriSign alerts:

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $179.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $178.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.92. The company has a market capitalization of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 0.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.04 and a 12-month high of $220.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $387.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.80 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a net margin of 55.40%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS.

VRSN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 16th.

Read Our Latest Report on VRSN

Insider Activity at VeriSign

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 3,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $699,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,177,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Company Profile

(Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.