Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) Raises Dividend to $2.25 Per Share

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share by the closed-end fund on Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This is an increase from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90.

Virtus Investment Partners has raised its dividend by an average of 34.3% annually over the last three years. Virtus Investment Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to earn $27.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.2%.

VRTS stock opened at $209.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day moving average of $228.99. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Virtus Investment Partners has a 12-month low of $168.78 and a 12-month high of $263.39.

In other news, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 7,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total value of $1,845,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,905,812. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRTS shares. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $250.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $267.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

