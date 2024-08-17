Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) Trading 7.4% Higher

Vivid Seats Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.94. 123,539 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,475,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEAT. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Vivid Seats from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Vivid Seats in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Vivid Seats from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Vivid Seats from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.40. The stock has a market cap of $894.98 million, a P/E ratio of 7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.08). Vivid Seats had a negative return on equity of 170.34% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Vivid Seats Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vivid Seats by 84.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vivid Seats by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,594 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vivid Seats in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vivid Seats during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 39.92% of the company’s stock.

Vivid Seats Inc operates an online ticket marketplace in the United States, Canada, and Japan. The company operates in two segments, Marketplace and Resale. The Marketplace segment acts as an intermediary between event ticket buyers and sellers; processes ticket sales on its website and mobile applications through its distribution partners; and sells tickets for sports, concerts, theater events, and other live events.

