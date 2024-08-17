Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.52 EPS

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.52), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.09 million for the quarter. Vuzix had a negative return on equity of 97.98% and a negative net margin of 1,285.06%.
Vuzix Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:VUZI opened at $0.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a market cap of $56.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.53. Vuzix has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $4.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Vuzix from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
About Vuzix
Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides monocular smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, defense and security, and medical markets; Vuzix Z100, Vuzix Blade, and Vuzix Shield smart glasses; original equipment manufacturer waveguide optics and display engines; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware, and supports various ERP systems and modern-day warehouse picking with wearable devices, as well as custom solutions and engineering solutions.
