WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.
WaFd Price Performance
NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $16.73 on Friday. WaFd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.
WaFd Company Profile
