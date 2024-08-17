WaFd, Inc (WAFDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th

WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.3047 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th.

WaFd Price Performance

NASDAQ WAFDP opened at $16.73 on Friday. WaFd has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $17.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.59 and its 200 day moving average is $15.69.

Get WaFd alerts:

WaFd Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for WaFd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WaFd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.