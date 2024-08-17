Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Guggenheim from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a one year low of $49.85 and a one year high of $74.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at $26,787,946.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 8,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $597,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,415 shares in the company, valued at $6,420,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

