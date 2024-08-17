Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $81.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Roth Mkm from $71.00 to $81.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Shares of WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $74.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 199.3% during the first quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

