Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $74.00 to $81.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Walmart from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NYSE WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32. Walmart has a 12-month low of $49.85 and a 12-month high of $74.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $207,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Walmart by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 138.3% in the 2nd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

