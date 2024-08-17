Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $81.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WMT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $68.86 and a 200 day moving average of $63.32. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traction Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth $208,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,178 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,700,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Second Line Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% during the second quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 43,836 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,812,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

