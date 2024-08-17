Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $77.79.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 over the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

