Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

WMT stock opened at $73.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.32.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,236,780.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.23, for a total transaction of $1,899,758.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,989,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,236,780.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,000,613 shares of company stock valued at $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 373,029 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $58,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139,516 shares during the period. HTLF Bank bought a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $5,888,000. Wheelhouse Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $277,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Walmart by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 4,220 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

