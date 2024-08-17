Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Truist Financial

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.79.

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.32. The firm has a market cap of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 463,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at $42,544,840,574.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital raised its position in Walmart by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 20,504 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,377 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 3,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

