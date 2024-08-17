Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $83.00 price target on the retailer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $81.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on WMT. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.79.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 387,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total value of $207,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 387,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,787,946.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. AHL Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 192.1% during the 1st quarter. AHL Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 15,785 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 189.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 917,625 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $55,213,000 after buying an additional 600,521 shares during the period. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

