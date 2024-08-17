Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44. The company issued revenue guidance of +3.75-4.75% yr/yr to $672.43-678.91 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $676.53 billion. Walmart also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.350-2.430 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.79.

NYSE:WMT opened at $73.45 on Friday. Walmart has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $74.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.80 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

