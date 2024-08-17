Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.

Warner Music Group has raised its dividend by an average of 40.1% annually over the last three years. Warner Music Group has a dividend payout ratio of 46.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Warner Music Group to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.9%.

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $28.22 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a 12-month low of $27.06 and a 12-month high of $38.05. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Warner Music Group in a research report on Friday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.19.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

