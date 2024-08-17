Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

WTS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Shares of WTS opened at $185.61 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $199.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.90.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The firm had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 21.34%.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $470,371.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,850,335.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,068 shares of company stock worth $1,295,321 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WTS. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 4.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% during the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 6,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 30.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 34,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

