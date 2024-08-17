Wayfair (NYSE:W) Shares Gap Up to $40.19

Shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $40.19, but opened at $42.26. Wayfair shares last traded at $43.10, with a volume of 914,673 shares changing hands.

W has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Wayfair from $67.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Wayfair Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 3.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.28.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.27) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total value of $567,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Steven Conine sold 10,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.79, for a total transaction of $567,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 219,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,441,155.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon Blotner sold 4,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $246,515.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,463,809.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,102 shares of company stock worth $2,644,559. 26.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wayfair by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,145,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,442,000 after buying an additional 103,369 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,467,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,801,000 after acquiring an additional 363,948 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wayfair by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,086,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,755,000 after purchasing an additional 675,271 shares during the period. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP grew its position in Wayfair by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,322,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,487,000 after purchasing an additional 432,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the 4th quarter valued at $47,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

