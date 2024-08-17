Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Reduces Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lessened its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Booking were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,618.86 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,810.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,686.37. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,733.04 and a 52 week high of $4,144.32. The stock has a market cap of $122.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $39.22 by $2.68. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $37.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,068.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

